EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the fiscal year 2025; financial figures for the third quarter of 2025

Evonik Industries AG today decided to adjust the outlook for the fiscal year 2025 based on the evaluation of current business and forecast data regarding the expected business development for the remaining fiscal year 2025.

For the entire fiscal year 2025, Evonik had previously expected adjusted EBITDA* to be between €2.0 billion and €2.3 billion, with the company most recently anticipating to reach the lower end of the range. The market expectation is currently at €1.96 billion (Visible Alpha analyst consensus as of September 25, 2025).

Evonik now expects persistently weak demand until the end of the year and, in this context, adjusts the outlook for the fiscal year 2025 as follows:

Evonik now anticipates an adjusted EBITDA* of about €1.9 billion (2024: €2.065 billion).

Evonik now expects the cash conversion rate* to be between 30 and 40 percent (previous target: about 40 percent; 2024: 42 percent). The weak demand is weighing not only on earnings, but also resulting in a less significant reduction of working capital than originally planned.

In the third quarter of 2025, Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA* to be between €420 million and €460 million (Q3 2024: €577 million). The current market expectation is at about €501 million (Visible Alpha analyst consensus as of September 25, 2025).

When releasing the results for the second quarter of 2025 at the beginning of August, Evonik had assumed a slight economic recovery for the second half of the year. However, this has not materialized so far. Customers are acting very cautiously across all segments and in nearly all end markets.

The weak economic development is also reflected in revenue, which is expected to be around €3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: €3.8 billion).

Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures for the third quarter of 2025 on November 4, 2025, as planned.

*Notes on the key performance indicators (KPIs) used can be found in the Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 322.



The Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 is available at:

https://evonik.finance/financial-and-sustainablity-report-2024

