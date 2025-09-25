Evonik Aktie

WKN DE: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013

WKN DE: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013

25.09.2025 12:16:34

EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the fiscal year 2025; financial figures for the third quarter of 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Evonik Industries AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the fiscal year 2025; financial figures for the third quarter of 2025

25-Sep-2025 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik Industries AG today decided to adjust the outlook for the fiscal year 2025 based on the evaluation of current business and forecast data regarding the expected business development for the remaining fiscal year 2025.

For the entire fiscal year 2025, Evonik had previously expected adjusted EBITDA* to be between €2.0 billion and €2.3 billion, with the company most recently anticipating to reach the lower end of the range. The market expectation is currently at €1.96 billion (Visible Alpha analyst consensus as of September 25, 2025).

Evonik now expects persistently weak demand until the end of the year and, in this context, adjusts the outlook for the fiscal year 2025 as follows:

Evonik now anticipates an adjusted EBITDA* of about €1.9 billion (2024: €2.065 billion).

Evonik now expects the cash conversion rate* to be between 30 and 40 percent (previous target: about 40 percent; 2024: 42 percent). The weak demand is weighing not only on earnings, but also resulting in a less significant reduction of working capital than originally planned.

In the third quarter of 2025, Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA* to be between €420 million and €460 million (Q3 2024: €577 million). The current market expectation is at about €501 million (Visible Alpha analyst consensus as of September 25, 2025).

When releasing the results for the second quarter of 2025 at the beginning of August, Evonik had assumed a slight economic recovery for the second half of the year. However, this has not materialized so far. Customers are acting very cautiously across all segments and in nearly all end markets.

The weak economic development is also reflected in revenue, which is expected to be around €3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: €3.8 billion).

Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures for the third quarter of 2025 on November 4, 2025, as planned.

*Notes on the key performance indicators (KPIs) used can be found in the Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 322.
 

The Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 is available at:

https://evonik.finance/financial-and-sustainablity-report-2024

 

Contact/person making the notification:
Christoph Finke
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
+49 201 177-3145
christoph.finke@evonik.com



End of Inside Information

25-Sep-2025 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 177-01
Fax: +49 (0) 201 177-3475
E-mail: investor-relations@evonik.com
Internet: www.evonik.com
ISIN: DE000EVNK013
WKN: EVNK01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2203820

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2203820  25-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

