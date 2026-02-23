EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Trading suspension

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Other/Other

fox e-mobility AG: Trading suspension



23-Feb-2026 / 17:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The management of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange decided today to suspend trading in the shares of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71) because the audited annual financial report and management report for the 2023 financial year were not published within the deadline or extended deadline stipulated by the exchange rules for the open market. Trading on the Hamburg Stock Exchange was also suspended accordingly.