WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

23.02.2026 17:18:13

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Trading suspension

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Other/Other
fox e-mobility AG: Trading suspension

23-Feb-2026 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The management of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange decided today to suspend trading in the shares of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71) because the audited annual financial report and management report for the 2023 financial year were not published within the deadline or extended deadline stipulated by the exchange rules for the open market. Trading on the Hamburg Stock Exchange was also suspended accordingly.

 

The company's management board will request the lifting of the suspension as soon as the audited annual financial report and management report are published.

 

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2280254

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2280254  23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

