fox e-mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
|
23.02.2026 17:18:13
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Trading suspension
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Other/Other
The management of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange decided today to suspend trading in the shares of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71) because the audited annual financial report and management report for the 2023 financial year were not published within the deadline or extended deadline stipulated by the exchange rules for the open market. Trading on the Hamburg Stock Exchange was also suspended accordingly.
The company's management board will request the lifting of the suspension as soon as the audited annual financial report and management report are published.
End of Inside Information
23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZV71
|WKN:
|A40ZV7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2280254
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2280254 23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
