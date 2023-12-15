|
15.12.2023 20:05:17
EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE completes refinancing of EUR 800 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Financing
Karlsruhe / Berlin, December 15, 2023. IONOS Group SE today signed a loan of EUR 800 million with a consortium of banks for the partial refinancing of its existing shareholder loan with United Internet AG.
The refinancing will be at a fixed annual interest rate to be determined at closing (currently expected to be December 18, 2023). Based on current interest rates, the annual interest rate would be approx. 4.70%. The syndicated loan matures on December 15, 2026 and is payable at maturity.
After the partial repayment, the shareholder loan with United Internet will only amount to EUR 350 million and will be subordinated. The shareholder loan has an unchanged fixed annual interest rate of 6.75%, a term until December 15, 2026 and is planned to be gradually repaid before then.
Press contact
Andreas Maurer
Investor Relations contact
Stephan Gramkow
End of Inside Information
15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1798263
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1798263 15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
