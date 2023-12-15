15.12.2023 20:05:17

EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE completes refinancing of EUR 800 million

IONOS Group SE completes refinancing of EUR 800 million

15-Dec-2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Karlsruhe / Berlin, December 15, 2023. IONOS Group SE today signed a loan of EUR 800 million with a consortium of banks for the partial refinancing of its existing shareholder loan with United Internet AG.

The refinancing will be at a fixed annual interest rate to be determined at closing (currently expected to be December 18, 2023). Based on current interest rates, the annual interest rate would be approx. 4.70%. The syndicated loan matures on December 15, 2026 and is payable at maturity. 

After the partial repayment, the shareholder loan with United Internet will only amount to EUR 350 million and will be subordinated. The shareholder loan has an unchanged fixed annual interest rate of 6.75%, a term until December 15, 2026 and is planned to be gradually repaid before then.


 

Press contact

Andreas Maurer
Phone: +49 2602 96-1275
press@ionos-group.com

 

Investor Relations contact

Stephan Gramkow
Phone: +49 2602 96-1043
investor-relations@ionos-group.com

 



