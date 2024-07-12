12.07.2024 14:14:01

EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE with preliminary half-year results. Revenue guidance slightly reduced, earnings expectations unchanged.

EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
IONOS Group SE with preliminary half-year results. Revenue guidance slightly reduced, earnings expectations unchanged.

12-Jul-2024 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • + 180,000 customers to 6.28 million (H1 2023: 6.10 million customers)
  • + 6.1% revenue to €751.7 million (H1 2023: €708.6 million)
  • + 8.6% adjusted EBITDA to €218.1 million (H1 2023: €200.8 million)
  • Revenue guidance 2024: approx. 9% growth (previously approx. 11%)
  • EBITDA guidance 2024: unchanged at €450 million

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 12 July 2024. IONOS Group SE, the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, announces its preliminary half-year results for 2024.

Preliminary revenues increased by 6.1% to €751.7 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: €708.6 million). While revenues in the core business developed as planned in the first six months of 2024, revenues in the lower-margin aftermarket business fell short of expectations due to temporary phasing effects in connection with a product launch. Although the company expects to see a significant increase in revenues in the aftermarket business as the year progresses, it is unlikely that the 2024 business plan will be achieved.

The company is therefore adjusting its revenue guidance for the 2024 financial year and now expects to achieve currency-adjusted revenue growth of around 9% (previously: around 11%; 2023: €1.423 billion).

In the first half of 2024, adjusted EBITDA rose as planned by 8.6% to €218.1 million (H1 2023: €200.8 million) with different phasing of marketing expenses.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be around 29% in 2024 (previously around 28.5%; 2023: 27.4%), which should result in an unchanged adjusted EBITDA of around €450 million (2023: €390.3 million). 

For 2025, IONOS plans to achieve a percentage increase in revenue of around 10% and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.

 

Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
press@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957968
 

Investor Relations contact:
Stephan Gramkow
investor-relations@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957097

 

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent disclosure, the annual and interim financial statements of IONOS Group SE and ad hoc disclosures in accordance with Art. 17 MAR provide further key financial figures such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in addition to the disclosures required by Interna-tional Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Information on the use, definition and calculation of these key figures can be found in the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of IONOS Group SE.



End of Inside Information

12-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
E-mail: info@ionos-group.com
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
WKN: A3E00M
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1945439

 
End of Announcement

1945439  12-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

