EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility appoints Dr. Joachim Damasky as new CEO

LION E-Mobility appoints Dr. Joachim Damasky as new CEO

Zug (Switzerland), January 18, 2024. The Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG has appointed Dr. Joachim Damasky as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st February, 2024. Dr. Damasky, a renowned expert in the automotive industry, is set to lead LION through the upcoming phase of corporate development. He succeeds Mr. Winfried Buss who will step down from office as of 31 January 2024.



LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

