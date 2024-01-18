|
EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility appoints Dr. Joachim Damasky as new CEO
EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LION E-Mobility appoints Dr. Joachim Damasky as new CEO
Zug (Switzerland), January 18, 2024. The Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG has appointed Dr. Joachim Damasky as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st February, 2024. Dr. Damasky, a renowned expert in the automotive industry, is set to lead LION through the upcoming phase of corporate development. He succeeds Mr. Winfried Buss who will step down from office as of 31 January 2024.
Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Disclaimer:
End of Inside Information
18-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
