EQS-Adhoc: Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex SE: Claus-Dietrich Lahrs and Gil Steyaert stepping down from the Supervisory Board

Mister Spex SE: Claus-Dietrich Lahrs and Gil Steyaert stepping down from the Supervisory Board



03-Jul-2024

Berlin, 3 July 2024 – Claus-Dietrich Lahrs (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Gil Steyaert (deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) today informed the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Mister Spex SE ("Company") that they took the decision to resign from the Supervisory Board with immediate effect because of different views regarding the strategic development of the Company. Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Zhurba I Head of Investor Relations, Irina.Zhurba@misterspex.de Press Contact:

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communication, Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de



Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24

10249 Berlin

www.misterspex.de



