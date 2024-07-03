|
03.07.2024 23:24:32
EQS-Adhoc: Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex SE: Claus-Dietrich Lahrs and Gil Steyaert stepping down from the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Berlin, 3 July 2024 – Claus-Dietrich Lahrs (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Gil Steyaert (deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) today informed the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Mister Spex SE ("Company") that they took the decision to resign from the Supervisory Board with immediate effect because of different views regarding the strategic development of the Company.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|presse@misterspex.de
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CSAE2
|WKN:
|A3CSAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1939305
