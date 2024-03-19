19.03.2024 16:02:11

EQS-Adhoc: ProCredit Holding AG: Supervisory Board resolves on the extension of the appointment of Hubert Spechtenhauser as chair of the Management Board by a further year

Frankfurt am Main, 19 March 2024 - The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG resolved today to extend the appointment of Hubert Spechtenhauser as member and chairperson of the Management Board by a further year until end-February 2026.

Mr. Spechtenhauser accepted such appointment.

 

 

 



Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 0, e-mail: pch.ir@procredit-group.com

 

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/

Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-69-951437-0
Fax: +49-69-951437-168
E-mail: pch.info@procredit-group.com
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006223407, DE000A289FD2, DE000A3E5LD7, DE000A0N37P3, DE000A161YW4, DE000A3MP7Z1, DE000A289E87, DE000A3E47A7, DE000A2YN7F2, DE000A2YN017
WKN: 622340
Indices: im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
