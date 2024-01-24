EQS-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA announces preliminary results for the financial year 2023 and outlook for 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

PUMA announces preliminary results for the financial year 2023 and outlook for 2024



PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach

PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)

PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach

PUMA announces preliminary results for the financial year 2023

and outlook for 2024

Financial performance 2023 impacted by extraordinary Argentine peso devaluation

Herzogenaurach, January 24, 2024 – Following the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso by 54% in December 2023 and the application of hyperinflationary accounting*, PUMA achieved full-year currency-adjusted sales growth of around 6.6% and 1.6% reported, with preliminary 2023 sales of approx. € 8,602 million (outlook: high single-digit currency-adjusted growth). The operating result (EBIT) amounted to approx. € 622 million (outlook: € 590 to 670 million). Sales were therefore broadly in line with the outlook and EBIT, despite the significant devaluation, was fully in line with the outlook. The devaluation mainly affected the financial result. Consequently, net income was approx. € 305 million (outlook: change corresponding to EBIT).

Excluding the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso, PUMA delivered currency-adjusted sales growth above 8% and an EBIT above last year (2022: € 641 million).

Although PUMA achieved an underlying operating sales growth, the application of hyperinflationary accounting led to a sales decline in the fourth quarter. On a currency-adjusted basis sales declined by around 4.0% (reported sales declined by around 9.8%) to approx. € 1,982 million (Q4 2022: € 2,197 million). EBIT came in strongly at

approx. € 94 million (Q4 2022: € 41 million). The devaluation of the Argentine peso especially impacted the fourth quarter financial result, resulting in a net income of approx. € 0.8 million (Q4 2022: € 1.4 million).

Both sales and net income are below the analysts’ consensus. However, the consensus does not take negative effects from the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso into account.

Supported by PUMA's continued brand momentum and despite continued global geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, PUMA expects a mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an EBIT in the range of € 620 million to € 700 million (2023: approx. € 622 million) in the financial year 2024. The outlook assumes that the future devaluation of the Argentine peso will be fully compensated by corresponding price increases in Argentina.

* Hyperinflation accounting requires according to IAS 29 an adjustment for Inflation and the currency translation with the year-end currency rate instead of using the average currency rate of the full-year and the impact needs to be fully recognized in the respective quarter.

Financial Calendar:

February 27, 2024 Financial Results FY 2023

February 29 – March 01, 2024 Capital Markets Day

May 08, 2024 Quarterly Statement Q1 2024

May 22, 2024 Annual General Meeting

August 07, 2024 Interim Report Q2 2024

November 06, 2024 Quarterly Statement Q3 2024

The financial releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at “about.puma.com“.

