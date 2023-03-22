EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 100 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 100 million



Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 100 million

Munich, 22 March 2023

The Management Board of Scout24 SE has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of today, to repurchase treasury shares with a total purchase price volume of up to EUR 100 million in one or more independent tranches via the stock exchange. For this purpose, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, and the renewal of this authorisation shall then be proposed to the Annual General Meeting planned for June 2023. The share buyback is expected to begin in the next weeks and is expected to end in 2024.

Further details will be published in the course of the next weeks prior to the start of the share buyback programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

