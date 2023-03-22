EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 100 million

|
Munich, 22 March 2023
The Management Board of Scout24 SE has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of today, to repurchase treasury shares with a total purchase price volume of up to EUR 100 million in one or more independent tranches via the stock exchange. For this purpose, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, and the renewal of this authorisation shall then be proposed to the Annual General Meeting planned for June 2023. The share buyback is expected to begin in the next weeks and is expected to end in 2024.
Further details will be published in the course of the next weeks prior to the start of the share buyback programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.
The Management Board
Notifying Person and Investor Relations
Filip Lindvall
Director Group Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +49 30 243011917
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com
Media Relations
Axel Schmidt
Team Lead Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 30 24301 1446
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com
22-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1589765
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1589765 22-March-2023 CET/CEST
|11:06
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:24
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.23
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.23
|Scout24 Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.03.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
