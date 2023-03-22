22.03.2023 19:12:09

EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 100 million

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 22 March 2023

The Management Board of Scout24 SE has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of today, to repurchase treasury shares with a total purchase price volume of up to EUR 100 million in one or more independent tranches via the stock exchange. For this purpose, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, and the renewal of this authorisation shall then be proposed to the Annual General Meeting planned for June 2023. The share buyback is expected to begin in the next weeks and is expected to end in 2024.

 

Further details will be published in the course of the next weeks prior to the start of the share buyback programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

 

The Management Board

 

 

Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Director Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 243011917 

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

 

Media Relations

Axel Schmidt

Team Lead Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 30 24301 1446

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

22-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1589765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1589765  22-March-2023 CET/CEST

