|
23.02.2024 18:11:37
EQS-Adhoc: SGL Carbon evaluates strategic options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SGL Carbon evaluates strategic options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers
Wiesbaden, February 23, 2024. The Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE decided today to evaluate various strategic options for the second largest Business Unit Carbon Fibers (CF). These also include a possible partial or complete divestment of the Business Unit. In a first step, potential interested parties shall be approached promptly with the business unit's general data and to determine their basic interest in an acquisition. If sufficient interest is expressed, a structured transaction process is to be carried out in a second step. Due to the early stage of the process, it is currently not possible to provide any concrete information on the timeframe for a possible transaction. Overall, a revenue share of around € 179.6 million after nine months in 2023 (9M 2022: € 269.0 million) is therefore under review. The CF sales share corresponded to 21.9% of SGL Carbon's consolidated sales after nine months in 2023 (9M 2022: 31.5%). Adjusted EBITDA1 for the Business Unit excluding the result from joint ventures amounted to minus € 10,9 million after nine months in 2023 (9M 2022: € 27,9 million). Based on preliminary figures, SGL Carbon expects sales of around €225 million for Carbon Fibers in fiscal year 2023 (2022: €347.2 million).
Carbon Fibers produces textile-, acrylic and carbon fibers as well as composite materials at seven locations in Europe and North America. Following the temporary drop in demand for carbon fibers for the wind industry, the Business Unit's sales and earnings fell significantly in the course of the 2023 financial year. Even if demand picks up, the company assumes that Carbon Fibers needs additional resources to remain competitive in the international market environment and to make the best possible use of market opportunities. Against this background, SGL Carbon is evaluating all possibilities to support a positive further development of the Business Unit Carbon Fibers, also outside the SGL Carbon Group.
1 The use of key figures in this release is analogous to the definition in the 2022 Annual Report (page 195).
SGL Carbon SE
Claudia Kellert – Head of Capital Markets & Communications
Soehnleinstrasse 8
Telephone +49 611 6029-106
End of Inside Information
23-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 101
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@sglcarbon.com
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301, DE000A30VKB5, DE000A351SD3
|WKN:
|723530
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1844375
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1844375 23-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SGL Carbon SEmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX Unv. bei 17.413 Punkten - SGL Carbon mit Aufschlägen (Dow Jones)
|
23.02.24
|EQS-News: SGL Carbon prüft strategische Optionen für den Geschäftsbereich Carbon Fibers (EQS Group)
|
23.02.24
|EQS-News: SGL Carbon evaluates strategic options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers (EQS Group)
|
23.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SGL Carbon evaluates strategic options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers (EQS Group)
|
23.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SGL Carbon prüft strategische Optionen für den Geschäftsbereich Carbon Fibers (EQS Group)
|
23.02.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der SDAX am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SGL Carbon SEmehr Analysen
|09.01.24
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.01.24
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.01.24
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.23
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SGL Carbon SE
|6,17
|-0,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.