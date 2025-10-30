EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025

Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 06, 2025Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 06, 2025Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

