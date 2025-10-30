SGL Carbon Aktie
WKN: 723530 / ISIN: DE0007235301
30.10.2025 13:17:53
EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2221290 30.10.2025 CET/CEST
