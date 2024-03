EQS-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: CEO Dr. Torsten Derr will not extend his contract

EQS-Ad-hoc: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

SGL CARBON SE: CEO Dr. Torsten Derr will not extend his contract



21-March-2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Dr. Derr will continue his duties until the new CEO is appointed, at the latest until May 31, 2025.

The Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for a successor to Dr. Torsten Derr.



Wiesbaden, March 21, 2024. The CEO of SGL Carbon SE, Dr. Torsten Derr, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board today that he will not extend his contract, which expires on May 31, 2025.Dr. Derr will continue his duties until the new CEO is appointed, at the latest until May 31, 2025.The Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for a successor to Dr. Torsten Derr.SGL Carbon SEClaudia Kellert – Head of Capital Markets & CommunicationsSoehnleinstrasse 865201 Wiesbaden/GermanyTelephone +49 611 6029-106Fax +49 611 6029-101



