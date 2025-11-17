Steyr Motors Aktie

Steyr Motors

WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25

17.11.2025 11:00:35

EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2025 – Medium-term forecast confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Steyr Motors AG: Adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2025 – Medium-term forecast confirmed

17-Nov-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Steyr Motors AG: Adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2025 – Medium-term forecast confirmed

Steyr, Austria, 17 November 2025 – The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG ("Steyr Motors" or "Company") today decided to adjust its forecast for the 2025 financial year. This is due to delays in some orders from international government customers with an expected sales volume in the low double-digit million euro range. As a result of these delays, based on current information, the orders in question will not generate revenue in the current fiscal year as planned, but only in fiscal year 2026.

In addition, within the framework of existing contractual relationships and current customer negotiations, further potential purchase orders are currently pending, the realization of sales from which was also originally planned for the 2025 fiscal year. However, based on current estimates, the company now expects that some of these orders will not be placed in time to be recognized as revenue in fiscal year 2025, but will instead contribute to revenue in fiscal year 2026.

Based on the updated assessment, the Management Board of Steyr Motors now expects revenue of between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million for the 2025 financial year, which would correspond to a revenue increase of 15% to 25% compared to the 2024 financial year (previously: revenue increase of at least 40%). The operating EBIT margin, adjusted for costs related to the extraordinary general meeting and M&A consulting, is now expected to be between approximately 13% and around 16% (previously: EBIT margin of above 20%). The deviation in the EBIT margin reflects the expansion of production and the associated increase in personnel and other operating expenses, which are not offset by the originally planned sales revenues due to the shift in sales and are therefore a direct effect of the lower sales.

Despite the current delays in order intake, Steyr Motors continues to view its medium to long-term market and business prospects, including margin expectations, as intact. Against this backdrop, the company continues to confirm its medium-term forecast for the 2027 fiscal year.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +436766222367
E-mail:ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Legal notice:

This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti.



End of Inside Information

17-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2230562

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2230562  17-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

