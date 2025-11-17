Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
17.11.2025 11:02:53
EQS-News: Steyr Motors confirms medium-term growth targets despite temporary order postponements
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Steyr Motors confirms medium-term growth targets despite temporary order postponements
Steyr, Austria, November 17, 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, today adjusted its forecast for the 2025 fiscal year. This is due to delays in several orders from international government customers with an expected sales volume in the low double-digit million euro range. As a result of these delays, based on current information, the orders in question will not generate revenue in the current fiscal year as planned, but only in fiscal year 2026.
In addition, further potential purchase orders are currently pending within the framework of existing contractual relationships and current customer negotiations, the realization of which was also originally planned for fiscal year 2025. However, based on current estimates, the company now assumes that some of these orders will not be placed in time to be recognized as revenue in fiscal year 2025, but will instead be recognized as revenue in fiscal year 2026.
Based on the updated assessment, the Management Board of Steyr Motors now expects sales of between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million for the 2025 financial year, which would correspond to a revenue increase of 15% to 25% compared to the 2024 financial year (previously: sales increase of at least 40%). The operating EBIT margin, adjusted for costs related to the extraordinary general meeting and M&A consulting, is now expected to be between approximately 13% and around 16% (previously: EBIT margin of above 20%). The deviation in the EBIT margin reflects the expansion of production and the associated increase in personnel and other operating expenses, which are not offset by the originally planned sales revenues due to the shift in sales and are therefore a direct effect of the lower sales.
Despite the current delays in order intake, Steyr Motors continues to view its medium to long-term market and business prospects, including margin expectations, as intact. Against this backdrop, the company continues to confirm its medium-term forecast for the 2027 fiscal year.
Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, comments: "The adjustment of our forecast is based on commercial caution following recent customer discussions and for reasons of fairness to our stakeholders. We continue to see opportunities to compensate for at least part of the postponed sales through short-term call-offs. The postponement of orders planned for the fourth quarter is mainly due to the fact that budget approvals by end customers, and in particular by government institutions, are currently taking longer than expected. In addition, highly profitable license revenues are in the sales pipeline, the realization of which is expected to be delayed due to timing effects. Despite the temporary shift in revenues, we are very confident about our order backlog and sales pipeline. In addition, we see further significant growth opportunities arising from our new product, the M12 Power Unit."
International expansion continues apace
Steyr Motors is consistently continuing its international expansion and has achieved significant milestones on several continents in 2025. With the recently announced expansion of its international partner network, the company is further strengthening its global market position: Two new distribution agreements – with Golden Arrow Marine in the United Kingdom and Petros Petropoulos AEBE in Greece – secure the distribution of marine propulsion systems and comprehensive spare parts and service supply. This enables Steyr Motors to create local structures to meet growing international demand in the long term. The entry into the Greek market marks a further step in European expansion, while the partnership in the UK consolidates the market position in the maritime and defense sector.
At the same time, the company is pushing ahead with internationalization in other key regions: market entry in Poland, the opening of a new location in Dubai, and the expansion of activities in China and Southeast Asia underscore Steyr Motors' global reach. Particularly noteworthy is the joint venture with Shangyan Power in Singapore, which opens up new business opportunities in the ASEAN region and comprises (at least) a guaranteed sales volume of around EUR 65 million and an EBIT contribution of EUR 13 million over five years.
Another significant success was achieved in China: just ten months after opening its office in Beijing, Steyr Motors received local certification in accordance with the C2 emission standard – a crucial prerequisite for market penetration in the world's largest shipbuilding market. This approval opens up additional order potential of at least EUR 100 million by 2030.
In addition, the new business segment of mobile energy supply – based on the M12 Power Unit (M12PU) – opens up additional growth opportunities. Steyr Motors expects cumulative sales of well over EUR 100 million from this segment by 2030.
Parallel to the market launch of the M12 Power Unit, Steyr Motors is already seeing very concrete interest from potential customers in various application areas – particularly in the field of laser-based anti-drone defense systems and other mission-critical security and defense applications. Steyr Motors is in advanced discussions regarding possible exclusive purchase agreements. The significant sales potential of this new product category is not included in the existing order backlog or in the currently communicated business plan and therefore represents a significant additional growth lever.
Medium-term prospects remain intact
Despite the current delays, the Management Board continues to view Steyr Motors' medium to long-term market and business prospects as intact. The total order backlog of more than EUR 300 million until 2030 forms a solid basis for organic growth with increasing profitability in the coming years.
The company continues to target revenue of approximately EUR 140 million and EBIT of approximately EUR 40 million by 2027.
Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, adds: "We have laid the foundations and capacities needed to sustainably realize the successes of our internationalization strategy. Our order books are well-filled. At the same time, we are in highly promising discussions with numerous customers regarding additional orders that open up both short-term and medium-term sales potential. Temporary delays in individual projects do not change our medium- and long-term growth prospects: our international markets are developing strongly, and our existing order backlog provides a solid basis for profitable growth. At the same time, we are systematically evaluating M&A opportunities to generate additional, strategically relevant growth. Moreover, our new product, the M12 Power Unit, presents further significant additional growth opportunities.”
