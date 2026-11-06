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WKN DE: UNSE02 / ISIN: DE000UNSE026

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06.11.2026 09:58:23

EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE establishes dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Uniper SE establishes dividend policy

06-Nov-2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper establishes its dividend policy for dividend payments in the medium-term, consisting of two components: 

  • Targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%
  • A yearly base dividend of EUR 300 million

In accordance with this dividend policy, Uniper intends to propose a dividend of EUR 321 million (EUR 0.77/share) for the 2026 fiscal year to the 2027 Annual General Meeting, subject to Uniper SE's final net income according to German GAAP for the year being sufficient and to shareholder approval. This would represent an increase of 7% compared to the dividend paid in the amount of EUR 300 million (EUR 0.72/share) for fiscal year 2025.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Tina Hinz
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Birgit Korte
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
E-Mail press@uniper.energy


End of Inside Information

06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
WKN: UNSE02 , UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67
EQS News ID: 2429926

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2429926  06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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