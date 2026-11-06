Uniper Aktie
WKN DE: UNSE02 / ISIN: DE000UNSE026
|
06.11.2026 09:58:23
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE establishes dividend policy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Uniper establishes its dividend policy for dividend payments in the medium-term, consisting of two components:
In accordance with this dividend policy, Uniper intends to propose a dividend of EUR 321 million (EUR 0.77/share) for the 2026 fiscal year to the 2027 Annual General Meeting, subject to Uniper SE's final net income according to German GAAP for the year being sufficient and to shareholder approval. This would represent an increase of 7% compared to the dividend paid in the amount of EUR 300 million (EUR 0.72/share) for fiscal year 2025.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Tina Hinz
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Birgit Korte
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
E-Mail press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
|WKN:
|UNSE02 , UNSE1V
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67
|EQS News ID:
|2429926
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2429926 06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Uniper
|
06.11.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE legt Dividendenpolitik fest (EQS Group)
|
06.11.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE establishes dividend policy (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Raises 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Erhöht Prognose für das Adjusted Net Income 2026 (EQS Group)
|
02.11.26
|EQS-AFR: Uniper SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
02.11.26
|EQS-AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
15.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Vertrag mit CEO Michael Lewis (EQS Group)
|
15.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Supervisory Board reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Uniper
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|43,60
|1,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.