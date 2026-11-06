EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE establishes dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Uniper SE establishes dividend policy



06-Nov-2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Uniper establishes its dividend policy for dividend payments in the medium-term, consisting of two components:

Targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%

A yearly base dividend of EUR 300 million

In accordance with this dividend policy, Uniper intends to propose a dividend of EUR 321 million (EUR 0.77/share) for the 2026 fiscal year to the 2027 Annual General Meeting, subject to Uniper SE's final net income according to German GAAP for the year being sufficient and to shareholder approval. This would represent an increase of 7% compared to the dividend paid in the amount of EUR 300 million (EUR 0.72/share) for fiscal year 2025.

Contact:Person making the notification:Tina HinzGeneral Counsel and Chief Compliance OfficerLegal & ComplianceUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfContact for investors and analysts:Sebastian VeitExecutive Vice PresidentInvestor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 151 55049337E-Mail ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Birgit KorteSenior Vice PresidentCorporate CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfE-Mail press@uniper.energy