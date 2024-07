EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Appointment of Domenico Giordano as member of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Wolford AG: Appointment of Domenico Giordano as member of the Management Board



26-Jul-2024 / 15:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





July 26, 2024



The current Global Director HR of Wolford AG, Domenico Giordano, was appointed by the Supervisory Board of Wolford AG at its meeting today as a member of the Management Board for one year with effect from August 1, 2024. Domenico Giordano has more than 20 years of international experience in the luxury and fashion industry.

26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com