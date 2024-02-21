|
21.02.2024 13:18:41
EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
21.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1842207 21.02.2024 CET/CEST
