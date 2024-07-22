|
22.07.2024 10:51:33
EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1951141 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:51
|EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
10:51
|EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
19.07.24
|MDAX-Titel PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine PUMA SE-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX am Mittwochmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Schwacher Handel: MDAX am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen
|05.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PUMA SE
|45,05
|2,71%