22.07.2024 10:51:33

EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.07.2024 / 10:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1951141  22.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951141&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen

05.07.24 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.07.24 PUMA Equal Weight Barclays Capital
04.07.24 PUMA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.24 PUMA Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.07.24 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PUMA SE 45,05 2,71% PUMA SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen