EQS-CMS: adesso SE: Release of a capital market information

21.10.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

In the period from 17 October 2024 up to and including 18 October 2024, adesso SE purchased a total of 4,610 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 October 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 October 2024.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 17/10/2024 2,270 80.7553 18/10/2024 2,340 81.5274

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by adesso SE through the share buyback program since 17 October 2024 is 4,610 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.adesso-group.de/en/sharebuyback/

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by adesso SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

