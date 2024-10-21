|
21.10.2024 15:00:03
EQS-CMS: adesso SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adesso SE
/ adesso SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement
In the period from 17 October 2024 up to and including 18 October 2024, adesso SE purchased a total of 4,610 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 October 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 October 2024.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by adesso SE through the share buyback program since 17 October 2024 is 4,610 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.adesso-group.de/en/sharebuyback/
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by adesso SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
Dortmund, 21 October 2024
adesso SE
The Executive Board
