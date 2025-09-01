Deutsche Börse Aktie

Deutsche Börse für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
01.09.2025 15:25:15

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

01.09.2025 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 1 September 2025

In the period from 25 August 2025 to, and including, 29 August 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 44,360 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date                        Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

25/08/2025               8,830                      257.4186
26/08/2025               8,630                      256.6091
27/08/2025               8,640                      255.7203
28/08/2025               9,400                      253.7841
29/08/2025               8,860                      252.5185

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 29 August 2025 amounts to 1,217,158 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

01.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2191484  01.09.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten