EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 1 September 2025
In the period from 25 August 2025 to, and including, 29 August 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 44,360 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
25/08/2025 8,830 257.4186
26/08/2025 8,630 256.6091
27/08/2025 8,640 255.7203
28/08/2025 9,400 253.7841
29/08/2025 8,860 252.5185
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 29 August 2025 amounts to 1,217,158 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
