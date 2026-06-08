DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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08.06.2026 15:27:03
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
8 June 2026
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 1 June 2026 until and including 5 June 2026, a number of 172,633 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 5 June 2026 amounts to 3,548,029 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341538 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
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15:27
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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15:27
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
03.06.26
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.06.26
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Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|28.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|28.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.05.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|51,90
|0,54%
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