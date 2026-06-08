DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.06.2026 15:27:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

08.06.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

8 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 1 June 2026 until and including 5 June 2026, a number of 172,633 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
01 June 2026 100,996 51.1414 5,165,076.83 Xetra
01 June 2026 50,178 51.2077 2,569,499.97 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
01 June 2026 15,494 51.2838 794,591.20 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
01 June 2026 4,947 51.1975 253,274.03 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
05 June 2026 1,018 52.1400 53,078.52 Xetra
Total 172,633
 		 51.1810
 		 8,835,520.55  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 5 June 2026 amounts to 3,548,029 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341538  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

mehr Analysen
28.05.26 DHL Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.05.26 DHL Group Overweight Barclays Capital
22.05.26 DHL Group Neutral UBS AG
22.05.26 DHL Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.26 DHL Group Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) 51,90 0,54% DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:10 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
07.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Zweifel und erneute Eskalation in Nahost: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX mit roten Vorzeichen -- Wall Street mit positivem Wochenstart -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrscht am Montag Zurückhaltung vor. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenbeginn. In Fernost dominierten die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen