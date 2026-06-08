EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



08.06.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

8 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 1 June 2026 until and including 5 June 2026, a number of 172,633 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 01 June 2026 100,996 51.1414 5,165,076.83 Xetra 01 June 2026 50,178 51.2077 2,569,499.97 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 01 June 2026 15,494 51.2838 794,591.20 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 01 June 2026 4,947 51.1975 253,274.03 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 05 June 2026 1,018 52.1400 53,078.52 Xetra Total 172,633

51.1810

8,835,520.55

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 5 June 2026 amounts to 3,548,029 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.