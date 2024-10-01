|
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 23 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,000 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 13,308.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 1 October 2024
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
