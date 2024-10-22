EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information



22.10.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Interim report #19

In the period from 14 October 2024 to 18 October 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,000 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 14.10.2024 280 51.7411 14,487.50 15.10.2024 260 50.9827 13,255.50 16.10.2024 110 50.4727 5,552.00 17.10.2024 190 51.4105 9,768.00 18.10.2024 160 51.1250 8,180.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 16,158.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 22 October 2024

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board