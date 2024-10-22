|
22.10.2024 08:30:11
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #19
In the period from 14 October 2024 to 18 October 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,000 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 16,158.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 22 October 2024
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
22.10.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
End of News
EQS News Service
|
2012005 22.10.2024 CET/CEST
