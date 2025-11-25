Energiekontor Aktie

Energiekontor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 531350 / ISIN: DE0005313506

25.11.2025 08:30:03

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

25.11.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Interim report #20

In the period from 17 November 2025 to 21 November 2025, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,480 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)  
17.11.2025 165 34.4736 5,688.15  
18.11.2025 395 34.2525 13,529.75  
19.11.2025 292 34.3087 10,018.15  
20.11.2025 305 33.8311 10,318.50  
21.11.2025 323 32.8093 10,597.40  

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 23,870.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 25 November 2025

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


25.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234652  25.11.2025 CET/CEST

