|
21.02.2024 07:38:29
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 21 and Final Report
Linz, 21 February 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) completed the share buyback program launched on 4 October 2023 on 19 February 2024.
In the period from 4 October 2023 up to and including 19 February 2024, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 98,218 shares as part of the Fabasoft AG share buyback program announced in the ad hoc announcement of 27 September 2023 and the announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 29 September 2023. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 20.3627 per share. In total, shares were bought back at a total purchase price of EUR 1,999,988.55. The total volume available for the share buy-back program of a maximum of EUR 2 million was thus utilized (all amounts excluding incidental acquisition costs).
Fabasoft AG finally acquired a total of 2,024 shares on 19 February 2024 as follows:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2023 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2023.
Contact:
21.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1841285 21.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fabasoft AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.24
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09.02.24
|Fabasoft-Aktie hebt ab: Fabasoft mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus (APA)
|
09.02.24
|EQS-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft remains on course for growth (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fabasoft AGmehr Analysen
|12.02.24
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|13.11.23
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.08.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|13.11.23
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.08.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|13.11.23
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.08.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|25.09.17
|Fabasoft Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fabasoft AG
|22,50
|-1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.