EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



21.02.2024 / 07:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 21 and Final Report

Linz, 21 February 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) completed the share buyback program launched on 4 October 2023 on 19 February 2024.

In the period from 4 October 2023 up to and including 19 February 2024, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 98,218 shares as part of the Fabasoft AG share buyback program announced in the ad hoc announcement of 27 September 2023 and the announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 29 September 2023. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 20.3627 per share. In total, shares were bought back at a total purchase price of EUR 1,999,988.55. The total volume available for the share buy-back program of a maximum of EUR 2 million was thus utilized (all amounts excluding incidental acquisition costs).

Fabasoft AG finally acquired a total of 2,024 shares on 19 February 2024 as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 19/02/2024 2,024 23.802372 48,176.00

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2023 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2023.

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)