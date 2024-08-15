EQS-DD: adesso SE: Katharina Bonnmann, buy

15.08.2024 17:34:18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2024 / 17:33 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Katharina
Last name(s): Bonnmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Benedikt
Last name(s): Bonnmann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
71.5000 EUR 9009.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.5000 EUR 9009.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
