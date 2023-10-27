EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy

27.10.2023 11:24:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2023 / 11:23 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Gruhn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
85.0000 EUR 4250.00 EUR
85.0000 EUR 4250.00 EUR
85.5000 EUR 90630.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
85.4569 EUR 99130.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
