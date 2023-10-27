EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.10.2023 / 11:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Volker Last name(s): Gruhn Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



85.0000 EUR 4250.00 EUR



85.0000 EUR 4250.00 EUR



85.5000 EUR 90630.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



85.4569 EUR 99130.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT





