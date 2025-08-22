Amadeus Fire Aktie

Amadeus Fire für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 509310 / ISIN: DE0005093108

22.08.2025 11:11:24

EQS-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Otto Kajetan Weixler, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Otto Kajetan
Last name(s): Weixler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
In the announcement dated 22 August 2025 at 10:18 a.m., the volumes were incorrectly stated in columns 4c and 4d. The correct figures are 30718.10 euros.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AMADEUS FIRE AG

b) LEI
391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005093108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.4362 EUR 30,718.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
61.4362 EUR 30,718.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




100302  22.08.2025 CET/CEST





