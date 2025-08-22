EQS-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Otto Kajetan Weixler, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.08.2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Otto Kajetan Last name(s): Weixler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

In the announcement dated 22 August 2025 at 10:18 a.m., the volumes were incorrectly stated in columns 4c and 4d. The correct figures are 30718.10 euros.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AMADEUS FIRE AG

b) LEI

391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005093108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 61.4362 EUR 30,718.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 61.4362 EUR 30,718.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





