EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.05.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wilhelm Last name(s): Beier Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



34.31 EUR 8577500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



34.3100 EUR 8577500.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





