15.12.2025 09:47:08

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2025 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.90 EUR 42,630.00 EUR
61.15 EUR 12,230.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.956 EUR 54,860.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


15.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102460  15.12.2025 CET/CEST





