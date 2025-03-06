EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.03.2025 / 18:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ian Last name(s): Mukherjee





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CH0560888270





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.47 EUR 1143.66 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.47 EUR 1143.66 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





