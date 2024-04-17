|
EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|www.procredit-holding.com
