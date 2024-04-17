Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 09:09:46

EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.04.2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jovanka
Last name(s): Joleska Popovska

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI
529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.01 EUR 25500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.01 EUR 25500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/04/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com



 
