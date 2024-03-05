EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Hubert Hinterseher, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.03.2024 / 17:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hubert Last name(s): Hinterseher





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006969603





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.38 EUR 4800.08 EUR



41.39 EUR 22350.60 EUR



41.40 EUR 18712.80 EUR



41.41 EUR 24059.21 EUR



41.42 EUR 20999.94 EUR



41.43 EUR 12594.72 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.40694 EUR 103517.35 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





