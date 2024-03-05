05.03.2024 17:23:09

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Hubert Hinterseher, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2024 / 17:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hubert
Last name(s): Hinterseher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
41.38 EUR 4800.08 EUR
41.39 EUR 22350.60 EUR
41.40 EUR 18712.80 EUR
41.41 EUR 24059.21 EUR
41.42 EUR 20999.94 EUR
41.43 EUR 12594.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.40694 EUR 103517.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
