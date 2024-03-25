25.03.2024 10:27:47

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dr. Michael Mielke, Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term-Incentive-program' for Senior employees




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term-Incentive-program' for Senior employees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
476.60 EUR 45277.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
476.6000 EUR 45277.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90451  25.03.2024 CET/CEST



