26.03.2024 14:23:45

EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Robin Schaede, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2024 / 14:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Schaede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
16.4500 EUR 5000.80 EUR
16.5500 EUR 6553.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.5066 EUR 11554.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90541  26.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867721&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten