UNIQA Insurance Aktie
WKN: 82110 / ISIN: AT0000821103
|
23.04.2026 12:46:34
EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: DI René Knapp, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UNIQA Insurance Group AG
|Untere Donaustraße 21
|1029 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.uniqagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104502 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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