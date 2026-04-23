EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: DI René Knapp, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.04.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: DI First name: René Last name(s): Knapp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI

529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.86 EUR 1,118 Units 15.88 EUR 1,295 Units 15.90 EUR 2,587 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.8859 EUR 5,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

22/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange AG MIC: XVIE

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



