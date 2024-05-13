EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Ruth Werhahn, Granting of 35,872 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2024 / 14:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ruth Last name(s): Werhahn





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A3EX3N6





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 35,872 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





