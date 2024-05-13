|
13.05.2024 14:56:52
EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Ruth Werhahn, Granting of 35,872 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91465 13.05.2024 CET/CEST
|03.05.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|29,82
|6,23%
