23.01.2024 11:22:22
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. continues on its restructuring path as planned
Adler Group continues on its restructuring path as planned
Pursuant to the Sanction Order, the bonds issued by AGPS BondCo plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adler Group, were amended as of 17 April 2023. Since then, the amended bond terms have formed the basis of the Adler Group’s ongoing liabilities, and the appellants in April 2023 did not apply for the appeal to have a suspensive effect on the Sanction Order. The implementation of the restructuring in April 2023 was carried out in accordance with German law and therefore the terms and conditions of the bonds remain valid regardless of the decision by the Court of Appeal to set aside the Sanction Order. The Court of Appeal’s decision was made following a hearing lasting several days at the end of October 2023.
While Adler Group respects the decision of the Court of Appeal to set aside the Sanction Order, the decision has no impact on the Adler Group or the effective amendments to the bond terms.
Adler Group is grateful to all its stakeholders for the continued support.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 203 342 10
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1821157
|31.05.22


