05.06.2024 13:36:14

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter

05.06.2024 / 13:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter

Luxembourg, 5 June 2024 - Reference is made to the public announcement issued by ADLER Group S.A. on 24 May 2024 in respect of the lock-up agreement signed on 24 May 2024 by a steering committee of bondholders and agreement on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring (the “Restructuring”).

In connection therewith, AGPS BondCo PLC (the “Plan Company”) has today issued a practice statement letter to you in respect of a proposed restructuring plan pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 in order to facilitate the implementation of the Restructuring (the “Practice Statement Letter” or “PSL”) addressed to holders of any of the following series of senior secured notes issued by the Plan Company (the “Plan Creditors”):

  • EUR 400,000,000 senior secured notes due 5 August 2025 (ISIN: XS2010029663);
  • EUR 700,000,000 senior secured notes due 14 January 2026 (ISIN: XS2283224231);
  • EUR 400,000,000 senior secured notes due 13 November 2026 (ISIN: XS2248826294);
  • EUR 500,000,000 senior secured notes due 27 April 2027 (ISIN: XS2336188029); and
  • EUR 800,000,000 senior secured notes due 14 January 2029 (ISIN: XS2283225477).

Kroll Issuer Services Limited (the “Information Agent”) has set up the Plan Portal (accessible at https://deals.is.kroll.com/adler) and Plan Creditors are encouraged to contact the Information Agent to obtain access where you may download the PSL.

Plan Creditors that have any questions relating to accessing the Plan Portal, the PSL and its contents may contact the Information Agent using the contact details below:

 

Kroll Issuer Services Limited, Information Agent

The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, UK

Attention: Paul Kamminga, Illia Vyshenskyi

Email: adler@is.kroll.com

Plan Portal: https://deals.is.kroll.com/adler

 

Contact

Investor Relations:
T +352 203 342 10
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


05.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1918807

 
End of News EQS News Service

1918807  05.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1918807&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten