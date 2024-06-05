EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter



05.06.2024 / 13:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter

Luxembourg, 5 June 2024 - Reference is made to the public announcement issued by ADLER Group S.A. on 24 May 2024 in respect of the lock-up agreement signed on 24 May 2024 by a steering committee of bondholders and agreement on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring (the “Restructuring”).

In connection therewith, AGPS BondCo PLC (the “Plan Company”) has today issued a practice statement letter to you in respect of a proposed restructuring plan pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 in order to facilitate the implementation of the Restructuring (the “Practice Statement Letter” or “PSL”) addressed to holders of any of the following series of senior secured notes issued by the Plan Company (the “Plan Creditors”):

EUR 400,000,000 senior secured notes due 5 August 2025 (ISIN: XS2010029663);

EUR 700,000,000 senior secured notes due 14 January 2026 (ISIN: XS2283224231);

EUR 400,000,000 senior secured notes due 13 November 2026 (ISIN: XS2248826294);

EUR 500,000,000 senior secured notes due 27 April 2027 (ISIN: XS2336188029); and

EUR 800,000,000 senior secured notes due 14 January 2029 (ISIN: XS2283225477).

Kroll Issuer Services Limited (the “Information Agent”) has set up the Plan Portal (accessible at https://deals.is.kroll.com/adler) and Plan Creditors are encouraged to contact the Information Agent to obtain access where you may download the PSL.

Plan Creditors that have any questions relating to accessing the Plan Portal, the PSL and its contents may contact the Information Agent using the contact details below:

Kroll Issuer Services Limited, Information Agent

The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, UK

Attention: Paul Kamminga, Illia Vyshenskyi

Email: adler@is.kroll.com

Plan Portal: https://deals.is.kroll.com/adler

Contact

Investor Relations:

T +352 203 342 10

E investorrelations@adler-group.com