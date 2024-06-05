|
05.06.2024 13:36:14
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
ADLER Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter
Luxembourg, 5 June 2024 - Reference is made to the public announcement issued by ADLER Group S.A. on 24 May 2024 in respect of the lock-up agreement signed on 24 May 2024 by a steering committee of bondholders and agreement on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring (the “Restructuring”).
In connection therewith, AGPS BondCo PLC (the “Plan Company”) has today issued a practice statement letter to you in respect of a proposed restructuring plan pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 in order to facilitate the implementation of the Restructuring (the “Practice Statement Letter” or “PSL”) addressed to holders of any of the following series of senior secured notes issued by the Plan Company (the “Plan Creditors”):
Kroll Issuer Services Limited (the “Information Agent”) has set up the Plan Portal (accessible at https://deals.is.kroll.com/adler) and Plan Creditors are encouraged to contact the Information Agent to obtain access where you may download the PSL.
Plan Creditors that have any questions relating to accessing the Plan Portal, the PSL and its contents may contact the Information Agent using the contact details below:
Kroll Issuer Services Limited, Information Agent
The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, UK
Attention: Paul Kamminga, Illia Vyshenskyi
Email: adler@is.kroll.com
Plan Portal: https://deals.is.kroll.com/adler
Contact
Investor Relations:
05.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1918807
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1918807 05.06.2024 CET/CEST
