EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results

Huntsville, Alabama, USA. — February 26, 2025 — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

  • Revenue: $242.9 million, up 7% sequentially and above the mid-point of outlook.
  • Gross margin: GAAP gross margin: 37.6%; non-GAAP gross margin: 42.0%.
  • Operating margin: improved sequentially on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, above the mid-point of outlook.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.58; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.00.

Adtran Holdings’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Market conditions continued to improve during the fourth quarter driven by higher service provider spending, lower customer inventories, a continuing shift away from high-risk vendors, and the secular trend of increased fiber access and optical transport. The progress we made during the fourth quarter, including higher sequential and year-over-year revenue and operating margin, was supported by growth across geographies, most product lines, and the continued expansion of our customer base.”

Mr. Stanton added, “We finished 2024 with positive momentum in our business. Based on the current visibility and booking trends, we expect higher revenue in the first quarter of 2025, overcoming typical seasonality.”

Business outlook1

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $237.5 million to $252.5 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 0% to 4%.

1 Non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided first quarter 2025 guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficultyof predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, including continued restructuring expenses, that will continue to evolve as our business efficiency program is implemented that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. 

Conference call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its preliminary fourth quarter 2024 results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Time. The Company will webcast this conference call at the events and presentations section of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/811754399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, or you may dial 1-888-330-2391 (Toll-Free US) or 1-240-789-2702, and use Conference ID 8936454.

An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site  https://investors.adtran.com/shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.

Upcoming conference schedule

March 11, 2025: Stifel 2025 NYC Technology One-on-One Conference

March 17, 2025: 37th Annual ROTH Conference

April 1, 2025: Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference and Exhibition

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenue and future non-GAAP operating margin; future service provider spending; future profitability, and growth, including customer acquisition and booking trends, as well as future end market growth; future market trends and customer inventory levels; future operational leverage and cash generation; and ADTRAN Holdings’ strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings’ ability to continue to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit agreement, to satisfy our payment obligations to Adtran Networks’ minority shareholders under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between us and Adtran Networks (the “DPLTA”), and to make payments to Adtran Networks in order to absorb its annual net loss pursuant to the DPLTA; (iii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as shifting customer spending patterns; (iv) risks and uncertainties relating to our level of indebtedness; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (vi) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vii) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (viii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings’ public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, and the risks to be disclosed in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the SEC.

Additionally, the financial measures presented herein are preliminary estimates, remain subject to our internal controls and procedures, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and the preliminary financial information set forth herein may be material.

Explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures

Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net earnings (loss per share) - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and free cash flow, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments as well as legal and advisory fees related to a potential significant transaction), stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, goodwill impairments, amortization of pension actuarial losses, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.  Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman, IRC

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Preliminary, Unaudited)

(In thousands)

ASSETS   December 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		    
Current Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 77,567     $ 87,167    
Accounts receivable, net     178,030       216,445    
Other receivables     9,775       17,450    
Income tax receivable     4,355       7,933    
Inventory, net     269,337       362,295    
Assets held for sale     11,901          
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     58,534       45,566    
Total Current Assets     609,499       736,856    
Property, plant and equipment, net     102,942       123,020    
Deferred tax assets, net     17,826       25,787    
Goodwill     52,918       353,415    
Intangibles, net     284,893       327,985    
Other non-current assets     78,128       87,706    
Long-term investments     32,060       27,743    
Total Assets   $ 1,178,266     $ 1,682,512    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable   $ 170,451     $ 162,922    
Unearned revenue     52,701       46,731    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     35,704       36,204    
Accrued wages and benefits     32,853       27,030    
Income tax payable, net     830       5,221    
Total Current Liabilities     292,539       278,108    
Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding     189,576       195,000    
Deferred tax liabilities     30,690       35,655    
Non-current unearned revenue     22,065       25,109    
Non-current pension liability     8,983       12,543    
Deferred compensation liability     33,203       29,039    
Non-current lease obligations     25,925       31,420    
Other non-current liabilities     17,928       28,657    
Total Liabilities     620,909       635,531    
Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest     422,943       442,152    
Equity              
Common stock     795       790    
Additional paid-in capital     808,913       795,304    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     10,897       47,465    
Retained deficit     (680,993 )     (232,905 )  
Treasury stock     (5,198 )     (5,825 )  
Total Equity     134,414       604,829    
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 1,178,266     $ 1,682,512    

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Preliminary, Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue                        
Network Solutions   $ 197,009     $ 180,405     $ 738,964     $ 974,389  
Services & Support     45,843       45,074       183,756       174,711  
Total Revenue     242,852       225,479       922,720       1,149,100  
Cost of Revenue                        
Network Solutions     134,184       126,248       511,070       722,582  
Network Solutions - charges and inventory write-down           3,270       8,597       24,313  
Services & Support     17,435       17,496       72,739       69,142  
Total Cost of Revenue     151,619       147,014       592,406       816,037  
Gross Profit     91,233       78,465       330,314       333,063  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     57,156       61,262       233,369       258,149  
Research and development expenses     49,209       54,818       221,463       258,311  
Goodwill impairment                 292,583       37,874  
Operating Loss     (15,132 )     (37,615 )     (417,101 )     (221,271 )
Interest and dividend income     1,631       1,157       3,058       2,340  
Interest expense     (4,870 )     (4,441 )     (22,053 )     (16,299 )
Net investment (loss) gain     (920 )     1,683       3,587       2,754  
Other income (expense), net     687       (3,448 )     246       1,266  
Loss Before Income Taxes     (18,604 )     (42,664 )     (432,263 )     (231,210 )
Income tax expense     (24,906 )     (64,632 )     (8,785 )     (28,133 )
Net Loss   $ (43,510 )   $ (107,296 )   $ (441,048 )   $ (259,343 )
Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest     2,406       2,566       9,824       6,946  
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (45,916 )   $ (109,862 )   $ (450,872 )   $ (266,289 )
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     79,091       78,530       78,928       78,416  
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     79,091       78,530       78,928       78,416  
                         
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic   $ (0.58 ) (1) $ (1.40 )   $ (5.67 ) (1) $ (3.39 )
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted   $ (0.58 ) (1) $ (1.40 )   $ (5.67 ) (1) $ (3.39 )

 (1) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $5 thousand effect of redemption for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3.0 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Preliminary, Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net Loss   $ (441,048 )   $ (259,343 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     90,985       112,949  
Goodwill impairment     292,583       37,874  
Amortization of debt issuance cost     3,950       862  
Accretion on available-for-sale investments, net           (22 )
Gain on investments     (5,030 )     (2,900 )
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     1,371       458  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,342       16,016  
Deferred income taxes     2,247       15,558  
Inventory write down     4,135       24,313  
Inventory reserves     3,980       25,546  
Other, net           (2,942 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     46,108       65,612  
Other receivables     10,713       10,315  
Income taxes receivable     648       (2,637 )
Inventory     75,171       20,537  
Prepaid expenses other current assets and other assets     (10,718 )     (29,883 )
Accounts payable     11,784       (91,907 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     5,519       17,929  
Income taxes payable, net     (4,670 )     (3,939 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     103,070       (45,604 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (32,454 )     (43,121 )
Purchases of intangibles - developed technology     (30,671 )      
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments     1,240       10,567  
Purchases of available-for-sale investments     (268 )     (868 )
(Payments) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable     (55 )     1,218  
Net cash used in investing activities     (62,208 )     (32,204 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements     (1,143 )     (6,458 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     824       540  
Dividend payments           (21,237 )
Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement     68,556       14,099  
Repayments on receivables purchase agreement     (83,772 )      
Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements     26,000       163,733  
Repayment of revolving credit agreements     (31,000 )     (64,987 )
Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest     (17,398 )     (1,224 )
Payment of annual recurring compensation to non-controlling interest     (10,084 )      
Payment of debt issuance cost     (1,994 )     (708 )
Repayment of notes payable           (24,891 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (50,011 )     58,867  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (9,149 )     (18,941 )
Effect of exchange rate changes     (451 )     (2,536 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year     87,167       108,644  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year   $ 77,567     $ 87,167  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities            
Cash paid for interest   $ 20,884     $ 12,596  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 10,384     $ 18,552  
Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases   $ 9,274     $ 9,682  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities            
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations   $ 5,317     $ 17,865  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable   $ 2,635     $ 1,298  
                 
Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest   $ 2,986     $ 371  

 

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Preliminary Gross Profit and Preliminary Gross Margin to

Preliminary Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Preliminary Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023       December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Total Revenue   $ 242,852     $ 227,704     $ 225,479       $ 922,720     $ 1,149,100  
                                 
Cost of Revenue   $ 151,619     $ 142,453     $ 147,014       $ 592,406     $ 816,037  
Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments(1)     (9,980 )     (10,276 )     (10,048 )       (40,497 )     (89,602 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (317 )     (270 )     (440 )       (1,142 )     (1,294 )
Restructuring expenses(2)     (538 )     (7 )     (5,517 )       (14,580 )     (27,223 )
Integration expenses(3)     123       (34 )     39         19       (115 )
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue   $ 140,907     $ 131,866     $ 131,048       $ 536,206     $ 697,803  
                                 
Gross Profit   $ 91,233     $ 85,251     $ 78,465       $ 330,314     $ 333,063  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 101,945     $ 95,838     $ 94,431       $ 386,514     $ 451,297  
                                 
Gross Margin     37.6 %     37.4 %     34.8 %       35.8 %     29.0 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     42.0 %     42.1 %     41.9 %       41.9 %     39.3 %

 (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.6 million and other expenses of $0.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, incurred as a result of a strategy shift which included discontinuance of certain product lines in connection with the Business Efficiency Program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024. These expenses include restructuring wage charges of $5.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Preliminary Operating Expenses to Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended    
  December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023     December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023    
Operating Expenses $ 106,365     $ 109,235     $ 116,080     $ 747,415     $ 554,334    
Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (1)   (5,294 )  (2)   (5,054 )  (7)   (4,150 )  (11)   (22,462 )  (15)   (17,666 )  (20)
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,351 )  (3)   (3,126 )  (8)   (3,181 )  (12)   (13,245 )  (16)   (13,864 )  (21)
Restructuring expenses   (3,567 )  (4)   (5,930 )  (9)   (7,859 )  (13)   (30,101 )  (17)   (19,331 )  (22)
Integration expenses   (586 )  (5)   (333 )  (10)   (1,928 )  (14)   (1,930 )  (18)   (4,825 )  (23)
Deferred compensation adjustments(6)   451       (1,471 )     (1,324 )     (3,808 )     390    
Goodwill impairment                     (292,583 )  (19)   (37,874 )  (24)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 94,018     $ 93,321     $ 97,638     $ 383,286     $ 461,164    

 

(1) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(2) Includes $4.3M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $1.0 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(3) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(4) $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(5) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(6) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(7)  Includes $4.0M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $0.6 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are both included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(8) $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(9) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $3.2 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $0.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(10) $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. 

(11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(12) $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss

(13) $4.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(14) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes legal and advisory fees totaling $1.2 million related to a contemplated capital raise transaction that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes expenses totaling $0.4 million related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE of which $0.4 million are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million are included in research and development expenses. The integration bonus expense of $0.4 million includes $0.2 million of stock compensation expense. Additionally, includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA.

(15) Includes $17.6M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $4.9 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(16) $9.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. 

(17) $9.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $21.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(18) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(19) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

(20) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $15.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(21) $9.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(22) $11.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $7.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(23) $4.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses related to the integration bonus program and fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. Additionally, includes legal and advisory fees totaling $1.2 million related to a contemplated capital raise transaction that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

(24) Includes non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our Services and Support reporting unit. The impairment primarily resulted from a decrease in projected revenue growth rates and EBITDA margins       

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Preliminary Operating Loss to Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended    
  December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023     December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023    
Operating Loss $ (15,132 )   $ (23,984 )   $ (37,615 )   $ (417,101 )   $ (221,271 )  
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)   15,274       15,330       14,198       62,959       107,267    
Stock-based compensation expense   3,668       3,396       3,621       14,387       15,158    
Restructuring expenses(2)   4,105       5,936       13,376       44,681       46,554    
Integration expenses(3)   464       367       1,890       1,911       4,941    
Deferred compensation adjustments(4)   (451 )     1,471       1,324       3,808       (390 )  
Goodwill impairment                     292,583    (5)   37,874    (6)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,928     $ 2,516     $ (3,206 )   $ 3,228     $ (9,867 )  

 (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

(6) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our Services and Support reporting unit. The impairment primarily resulted from a decrease in projected revenue growth rates and EBITDA margins

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Preliminary Other Expense to Preliminary Non-GAAP Other Expense

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023       December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Interest and dividend income   $ 1,631     $ 664     $ 1,157       $ 3,058     $ 2,340  
Interest expense     (4,870 )     (5,679 )     (4,441 )       (22,053 )     (16,299 )
Net investment (loss) gain     (920 )     1,382       1,683         3,587       2,754  
Other  income (expense), net     687       (850 )     (3,448 )       246       1,266  
Total Other Expense   $ (3,472 )   $ (4,483 )   $ (5,049 )     $ (15,162 )   $ (9,939 )
Deferred compensation adjustments (1)     1,090       (1,294 )     (1,590 )       (3,539 )     (2,977 )
Pension expense (2)     7       7       6         28       26  
Non-GAAP Other Expense   $ (2,375 )   $ (5,770 )   $ (6,633 )     $ (18,673 )   $ (12,890 )

 (1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.

(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
 

 

Supplemental Information

 

Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)

and

Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)

and

Reconciliation of  Preliminary Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

Preliminary Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

Preliminary Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

    Three Months Ended       Twelve Months Ended    
    December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023       December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023    
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common stockholders   $ (45,911 )   $ (28,263 )   $ (109,592 )     $ (447,886 )   $ (266,289 )  
Effect of redemption of RNCI(1)     (5 )     (2,976 )             (2,986 )        
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (45,916 )   $ (31,239 )   $ (109,592 )     $ (450,872 )   $ (266,289 )  
Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest(2)     2,407       2,382       2,566         9,824       6,946    
Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest   $ (43,509 )   $ (28,857 )   $ (107,026 )     $ (441,048 )   $ (259,343 )  
                                   
Acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments (3)     15,274       15,330       14,198         62,959       107,267    
Stock-based compensation expense     3,668       3,396       3,621         14,387       15,158    
Deferred compensation adjustments(4)     639       177       (267 )       269       (3,368 )  
Pension adjustments(5)     7       7       6         28       26    
Restructuring expenses(6)     4,105       5,936       13,376         44,681       46,554    
Integration expenses(7)     464       367       1,890         1,911       4,941    
Goodwill impairment                         292,583       37,874    
Tax effect of adjustments to net loss(8)     21,804       (712 )     62,221         2,782       12,076    
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of non-controlling interest   $ 2,451     $ (4,356 )   $ (11,981 )     $ (21,448 )   $ (38,815 )  
Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest(2)     2,407       2,382       2,566         9,824       8,475    
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ 45     $ (6,738 )   $ (14,547 )     $ (31,272 )   $ (47,290 )  
Effect of redemption of RNCI (1)     5       2,976               2,986          
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common stockholders   $ 50     $ (3,762 )   $ (14,547 )     $ (28,286 )   $ (47,290 )  
                                   
GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2)   $ 2,407     $ 2,382     $ 2,566       $ 9,824     $ 6,946    
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(3)                               1,457    
Restructuring expenses(6)                               29    
Integration expenses(7)                               6    
Stock-based compensation expense                               37    
Pension adjustments(5)                                  
Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2)   $ 2,407     $ 2,382     $ 2,566       $ 9,824     $ 8,475    
                                   
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     79,091       78,952       78,530         78,928       78,416    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     79,091       78,952       78,530         78,928       78,416    
                                   
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (1.40 )     $ (5.67 )   $ (3.39 )  
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (1.40 )     $ (5.67 )   $ (3.39 )  
                                   
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic   $ 0.00     $ (0.05 )   $ (0.19 )     $ (0.36 )   $ (0.60 )  
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted   $ 0.00     $ (0.05 )   $ (0.19 )     $ (0.36 )   $ (0.60 )  

 (1) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $5 thousand and $3.0 million effect of redemption for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively and $3.0 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(2) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.

(3) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(5) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

(6) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024.

(7) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(8) Represents the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the period ended September 30, 2024, the Company changed its method of calculating non-GAAP income taxes by applying blended statutory tax rates to non-GAAP losses before income taxes in order to include current and deferred income tax expenses that are commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. The blended statutory tax rate is calculated using 0%, resulting in no tax benefits net of impact of valuation allowance, for the loss jurisdiction’s non-GAAP losses before income taxes and 30% for all remaining jurisdictions’ non-GAAP income before income taxes. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the application of blended statutory tax rates, net of impact of valuation allowance, to non-GAAP losses before income taxes as opposed to the previous application of blended statutory and effective tax rates to separate non-GAAP adjustments. We previously reported the tax effect of the adjustment to non-GAAP net loss under the prior method of $8.7 million and $57.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023

 

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Preliminary Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,       December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Net Cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 4,544     $ 42,030     $ (16,290 )     $ 103,070     $ (45,604 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and developed technologies(1)     (14,942 )     (18,814 )     (9,447 )       (63,125 )     (43,121 )
Free cash flow   $ (10,398 )   $ 23,216     $ (25,737 )     $ 39,945     $ (88,725 )
                                 

(1) Purchases related to capital expenditures and developed technologies.


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
ISIN: US00486H1059
WKN: 892015
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2092323

 
