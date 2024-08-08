|
EQS-News: ANDRITZ starts up large eucalyptus pulp mill for Suzano in Brazil
GRAZ, AUGUST 8, 2024. International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a new pulp mill for the Brazilian pulp producer Suzano in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul state. When fully operational, it will be the world’s largest single-line eucalyptus pulp mill with an annual production capacity of 2.55 million tons. It will also be one of the few pulp mills in the world to run without fossil fuels, based on a raw material of 100% planted trees. It will be energy self-sufficient, producing surplus green power for its local suppliers and the national grid.
Suzano’s new pulp mill in Ribas do Rio Pardo, supplied by ANDRITZ.
The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.
