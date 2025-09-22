EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 35. Interim Reporting

In the time period from September 15, 2025 until and including September 19, 2025, a number of 11,133 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 15.09.2025 2,244 93.9967 16.09.2025 2,230 94.5852 17.09.2025 2,245 93.9702 18.09.2025 2,194 96.1852 19.09.2025 2,220 95.1700

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE (http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including September 19, 2025, amounts to 516,679 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.