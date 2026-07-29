EQS-News: Change in Management Board

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Management Board



29.07.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Matthias Kraft will not renew his Management Board contract, which expires on August 31, 2026, and will step down from the Management Board of audius SE by mutual agreement after a highly successful career spanning approximately 20 years with the company.

Dr. Ottmar Gast, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of audius SE, commented:

"During his more than ten years as Managing Director and member of the Management Board, Mr. Kraft has played a key role in the dynamic growth of the audius Group and has provided significant impetus to its development. In the many years prior to that, he also made a major contribution to the company's success in his role as Head of Business Division. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Kraft for his outstanding achievements and wish him all the best and continued success in his future professional endeavors."

At its meeting on July 28, 2026, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint Dr. Stephan Weidner to the Management Board of the Company. Dr. Weidner currently serves on the Management Board of the subsidiary CompuSafe Data Systems AG and has therefore already been actively involved within the audius Group since last year. He brings many years of experience in the IT sector at both national and international levels, including various positions within the Siemens Group.

The responsibilities previously held by Matthias Kraft will be distributed among Chief Executive Officer Rainer Francisi, Management Board members Konstantin Tsaligopoulos and Wolfgang Wagner, and the newly appointed Management Board member Dr. Stephan Weidner. This arrangement ensures the seamless continuation of the Company's successful development and maintains continuity in the leadership of the audius Group.

About audius

The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 900 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Mobile Networks & Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact

audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de

https://www.audius.de/en