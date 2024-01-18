EQS-News: Changes to ANDRITZ business areas

18.01.2024 13:35:49

  • New business area established: Environment & Energy
  • Hydro business area renamed Hydropower
  • New financial reporting structure as of Q1 2024

GRAZ, JANUARY 18, 2024.  To align its business activities even more closely with the markets served, international technology group ANDRITZ has combined several of its environmental and energy-focused technologies in one business area named “Environment & Energy”.

ANDRITZ Environment & Energy focuses on sustainable solutions. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes systems for green hydrogen, P2X, carbon capture, flue gas cleaning, solid/liquid separation, feed and food processing, and pumps for various processes.

The business area offers these systems, as well as related automation and digitalization solutions and services, to a wide range of industries.

ANDRITZ now operates with the following four business areas:

  • Pulp & Paper
  • Hydropower (renamed from “Hydro”)
  • Metals
  • Environment & Energy
The new business area structure will be reflected in the company’s financial reporting starting in Q1 2024.

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

 


