EQS-News: Cherry SE: TI Messenger by CHERRY Digital Health Approved for Communication with Patients and Health Insurers

Munich, 10. December 2025 – Cherry SE: CHERRY Digital Health is now offering healthcare providers a secure digital communication channel for interacting with patients and health insurers. The company has received gematik approval for its CHERRY TIM.Pro messenger.
Doctors, physiotherapists, pharmacists and other healthcare providers can now communicate with patients and health insurers in real time, send medical findings, and answer questions regarding medications – all in compliance with GDPR and across sectors via a single, user-friendly platform. TIM.Pro can be used both on computers and smartphones, enabling flexible and device-independent communication.
Currently, healthcare providers still rely heavily on telephone and analog communication methods. Digital communication with patients often takes place via insecure services such as email or even WhatsApp. TIM.Pro is a modern digital alternative that – unlike conventional messaging services – meets all GDPR requirements and is approved by gematik. This ensures the highest security standards for sensitive medical data.
TIM.Pro enables more efficient medical care. Patients can submit questions with ease, for instance when their medication instructions are unclear. At the same time, the platform helps physicians structure their day more effectively: inquiries can be answered when the schedule allows, not only when the phone happens to ring. Consultation appointments can also be arranged without time-consuming phone calls, for example to discuss lab results.
Dr. Philip Groth, Managing Director of CHERRY Digital Health, said: “The provider approval by gematik confirms the quality and security of our TI Messenger offering. Together with our partners, we can now provide all healthcare providers with a product that significantly simplifies communication with patients and health insurers. We have taken another major step toward our goal of making communication in the healthcare sector more efficient, secure and user-friendly.“
Key advantages of the CHERRY TI Messenger:
CHERRY TIM.Pro is based on the innovative technology of Awesome Technologies and has been specifically developed for the needs of the German healthcare sector. It complements CHERRY Digital Health’s portfolio.
With this provider approval, CHERRY Digital Health reinforces its position as a leading provider of health technologies and a reliable partner for all stakeholders in the healthcare system.
The controlled rollout of the CHERRY TIM.Pro has successfully begun. During this phase, the technology and associated processes will be continuously tested and optimized to ensure smooth nationwide deployment. Once the controlled rollout is complete, the CHERRY TIM.Pro is expected to be available across Germany starting in the first quarter of 2026. Further information about CHERRY TIM.Pro can be found here.
About Cherry
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.
CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).
For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/
