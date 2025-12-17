EQS-News: Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces

Munich, December 17, 2025 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / Symbol: CA1), has entered into an agreement with the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deploy its autonomous CA-1 robotic systems for tactical meal supply at training facilities of the 3rd Assault Brigade (3AB). The agreement includes a framework arrangement for the procurement of up to 25 AI robotic systems. This marks the world’s first deployment of embodied AI troop supply systems within active defence environments.

Contact

Circus SE

St.-Martin-Straße 112

81669 Munich

press@circus-group.com

