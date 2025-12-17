Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
17.12.2025 12:53:33
EQS-News: Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces
|
EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces
The agreement includes a framework arrangement for the procurement of up to 25 AI robotic systems. This marks the world’s first deployment of embodied AI troop supply systems within active defence environments.
17.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|St. Martin-Straße 112
|81669 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2247298
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247298 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!