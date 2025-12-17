Circus Aktie

Circus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 12:53:33

EQS-News: Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces

17.12.2025 / 12:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces


Munich, December 17, 2025Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / Symbol: CA1), has entered into an agreement with the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deploy its autonomous CA-1 robotic systems for tactical meal supply at training facilities of the 3rd Assault Brigade (3AB).

The agreement includes a framework arrangement for the procurement of up to 25 AI robotic systems. This marks the world’s first deployment of embodied AI troop supply systems within active defence environments.


Contact
Circus SE
St.-Martin-Straße 112
81669 Munich
press@circus-group.com


17.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Straße 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2247298

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247298  17.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten