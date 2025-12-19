EQS-News: clearvise AG commissions Triticum agri-photovoltaic project 

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Agreement

clearvise AG commissions Triticum agri-photovoltaic project



19.12.2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST

Installed capacity of approximately 17 MW – one of Germany’s largest agri-PV projects

Contribution to stable and predictable earnings Frankfurt, 19 December 2025 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy power producer with a diversified European portfolio of wind and photovoltaic assets, has successfully commissioned the Triticum agri-photovoltaic project at its Oberndorf am Lech site. With an installed capacity of approximately 17 megawatts (MW), Triticum is one of the largest agri-PV projects in Germany. The facility is equipped with single-axis tracking systems and will generate around 22 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually. This corresponds to the average annual power consumption of a small town with more than 6,000 inhabitants.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, commented: “We are very pleased with the successful commissioning of Triticum. The project clearly demonstrates that agri-photovoltaics can be implemented on an industrial scale and make a sustainable contribution to the energy transition. Triticum strengthens our portfolio and underlines our ambition to deliver innovative yet economically viable renewable energy projects.”



The two installations cover a total area of approximately 28 hectares, of which less than 3 hectares are permanently required for technical infrastructure. The vast majority of the land remains available for agricultural use while also benefiting from ecological enhancement. Triticum therefore meets the key requirements of modern agri-photovoltaics by combining energy generation, agricultural utilisation and biodiversity. The plant is in regular operation. Minor remaining works will be completed over the coming weeks without affecting ongoing operations.



With the commissioning of Triticum, clearvise expands its operating portfolio with an innovative technology and further strengthens diversification across the Group. The project contributes to stable and predictable earnings and is fully aligned with the Company’s strategic positioning as a YieldCo.

About clearvise

cleavis AG is an producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Tel.: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Tel.: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-Mail: ir@clearvise.com E-Mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

