clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
|
19.12.2025 18:29:53
EQS-News: clearvise AG commissions Triticum agri-photovoltaic project
|
EQS-News: clearvise AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
clearvise AG commissions Triticum agri-photovoltaic project
Frankfurt, 19 December 2025 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy power producer with a diversified European portfolio of wind and photovoltaic assets, has successfully commissioned the Triticum agri-photovoltaic project at its Oberndorf am Lech site. With an installed capacity of approximately 17 megawatts (MW), Triticum is one of the largest agri-PV projects in Germany. The facility is equipped with single-axis tracking systems and will generate around 22 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually. This corresponds to the average annual power consumption of a small town with more than 6,000 inhabitants.
19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2249510
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2249510 19.12.2025 CET/CEST
