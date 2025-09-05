EQS-News: E.ON signs agreement to sell gas distribution network in the Czech Republic

EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

E.ON signs agreement to sell gas distribution network in the Czech Republic



05.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

E.ON has signed an agreement to sell its Czech subsidiary Gas Distribution s.r.o. to GasNet, a company of the CEZ Group. Gas Distribution operates the gas network in South Bohemia and parts of the Vysocina Region. The completion of the transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

“This step enables us to further drive the green energy transition in Europe as a playmaker and to continue pursuing our ambitious growth and investment goals. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all employees of the company for their great commitment and valuable work”, said Thomas König, COO Networks at E.ON SE.

Gas Distribution manages a network of 4,600 kilometers of gas pipelines with a total of 111,000 customer points, employs approximately 120 people and distributed 2.8 TWh of gas in 2024. GasNet manages a network of 65,000 kilometers of pipelines, has more than 2,200 employees, serves approximately 2.2 million customer points and distributed over 59 TWh of gas last year.

