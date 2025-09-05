E.ON Aktie

05.09.2025 07:00:33

EQS-News: E.ON signs agreement to sell gas distribution network in the Czech Republic

EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
E.ON signs agreement to sell gas distribution network in the Czech Republic

05.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

E.ON has signed an agreement to sell its Czech subsidiary Gas Distribution s.r.o. to GasNet, a company of the CEZ Group. Gas Distribution operates the gas network in South Bohemia and parts of the Vysocina Region. The completion of the transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

“This step enables us to further drive the green energy transition in Europe as a playmaker and to continue pursuing our ambitious growth and investment goals. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all employees of the company for their great commitment and valuable work”, said Thomas König, COO Networks at E.ON SE.

Gas Distribution manages a network of 4,600 kilometers of gas pipelines with a total of 111,000 customer points, employs approximately 120 people and distributed 2.8 TWh of gas in 2024. GasNet manages a network of 65,000 kilometers of pipelines, has more than 2,200 employees, serves approximately 2.2 million customer points and distributed over 59 TWh of gas last year.

 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.


05.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2193410

 
End of News EQS News Service

2193410  05.09.2025 CET/CEST

