EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor puts Königsfeld solar park into operation and expands own portfolio – PPA cooperation with Currenta ensures sustainable energy supply in the chemical sector

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor puts Königsfeld solar park into operation and expands own portfolio – PPA cooperation with Currenta ensures sustainable energy supply in the chemical sector



24.09.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Energiekontor puts Königsfeld solar park into operation and expands own portfolio – PPA cooperation with Currenta ensures sustainable energy supply in the chemical sector

Bremen, 24 September 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has commissioned the Königsfeld solar park, which was recently completed, thus expanding its steadily growing own park portfolio. Power consumer is Currenta GmbH & Co. OHG (“Currenta”), which will continue to provide sustainable energy services based on the PPA agreed with Energiekontor.

The Königsfeld solar park was built in the district of Schwarzwald-Baar-Kreis in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, and was recently successfully commissioned. With a total nominal output of around 4.6 megawatt peak, the average expected annual yield of the solar park is around 5.5 million kilowatt hours – enough to supply around 1,700 average households in Germany with renewable electricity and save around 3,800 tonnes of CO 2 per year.

As part of Energiekontor’s own portfolio, the solar park will now contribute to the electricity generation income of the power generation segment in the Group-owned wind and solar parks. It benefits from an EEG feed-in tariff granted by the Federal Network Agency. Moreover, Energiekontor and Currenta have concluded a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the first few years. For Currenta, one of Germany's largest chemical park operators, the PPA is another important component of its own sustainability strategy. The green electricity generated by the solar park will be used specifically to make energy applications at the Chempark sites more sustainable, thereby reducing environmental impact.

The total generation capacity of Energiekontor's own park portfolio thus increases to around 450 megawatts, spread across 36 wind and four solar parks. The solar share is now about 20 percent. Seven further parks with a total generation capacity of around 200 megawatts are currently under construction or in the construction preparation phase, which will increase Energiekontor’s own park portfolio to at least 650 megawatts in the future.

“Following the realisation of the Letschin solar park in the first quarter of 2025, we are continuing to consistently implement the expansion path for our own park portfolio with the commissioning of the Königsfeld solar park. The continuous expansion and diversification of our own electricity generation not only strengthens the resilience and profitability of our business model but also makes an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany. We are particularly pleased to be able to make this contribution thanks to our renewed cooperation with Currenta in southern Germany,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

“We are delighted to be taking another step forward in our sustainability strategy with Energiekontor AG and the new solar project in Königsfeld,” explains Matthias Gasten, responsible for Energy Trading and Dispatching at Currenta. “The PPA enables us to sustainably supply additional energy services, such as the e-charging infrastructure.”

About Energiekontor AG

For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421 3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de

About Currenta

More than 50 companies from the fields of production, research and services create synergies at Chempark. One third of North Rhine-Westphalia's chemical production takes place at the Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen sites – with a clear goal: to become Europe's most sustainable chemical park. Chempark is managed and operated by Currenta. As a modern service company, we create optimal research and production conditions for our customers in the chemical and chemical-related industries based here. Our range of services includes, for example, on-site material and energy supply, a wide range of analytical services, modern environmental management, comprehensive infrastructure services and reliable safety concepts. Everything for the sustainable chemistry of the future.

Contact

Maximilian Laufer

Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs

Phone: +49 (0)214-31399555

Email for press matters: medien@currenta.de

Currenta GmbH & Co. OHG Leverkusen

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 80

51373 Leverkusen

Germany